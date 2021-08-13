Left Menu

Terrorist lobs grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Friday. "One terrorist has been killed so far. A complete search of building yet to be completed," said the IGP.

Commenting on the encounter, Kumar said a major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

