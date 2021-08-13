Left Menu

Minister de Lille to visit police stations to review anti-GBV billboards

The Minister will visit the Mamelodi East, Mamelodi West and Eersterust Police Stations in commemoration of Women’s Month which is marked in August.

In a statement, the department said Minister de Lille will visit the three police stations to view the billboards and to reaffirm the government’s commitment to fighting the scourge. Image Credit: Flickr
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille is on Friday expected to visit three Tshwane-based police stations which house newly installed anti-gender-based violence and femicide billboards.

In a statement, the department said Minister de Lille will visit the three police stations to view the billboards and to reaffirm the government's commitment to fighting the scourge.

"In September 2019, Minister de Lille… committed that DPWI would use state-owned properties to install anti-GBVF messaging as a campaign to show government's solidarity with communities and families who have been affected by this scourge and to demonstrate government efforts in the fight against GBVF.

"The billboards also publicise the number of the GBV command centre where communities and victims of GBV can get help to ensure that we save more lives and put an end to this scourge," the department said.

The Minister had also committed to allocate unoccupied state-owned properties to provide shelter to victims of gender-based violence with 12 such shelters already made available in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Minister de Lille will be joined on the visit by the Chairperson of the GBVF Response Fund, Dr Judy Dlamini and CEO of the GBVF Fund, Lindie Dlamini.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

