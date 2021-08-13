CAS Bhadauria attends Commanders’ Conference of Maintenance Command

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) attended the Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command at Vayu Sena Nagar, Nagpur on 11 & 12 Aug 21. CAS on arrival was received by Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary AVSM VSM ADC, AOC-in-C MC.

The two-day event was attended by Commanders of Base Repair Depots, Equipment Depots and other Stations/ Units under MC, who reviewed ongoing projects and took stock of goals and tasks for MC in the year ahead.

In his address to the Commanders, CAS noted the pivotal role of MC in the meticulous management of the vast and varied inventory of the Indian Air Force. Commending the Command for initiatives launched to meet the evolving needs of a modern and future-ready IAF, CAS highlighted the need for building capacity to improve maintainability and operability in complex conditions along with a thrust on active pursuance of indigenised projects.

While highlighting recent events, CAS underscored the importance of due vigilance to meet newer security challenges. He delved on aspects of embracing modern technology such as AI and automation in the task of transformation and re-structuring of IAF to ensure that it is always combat-ready.

CAS exhorted the Commanders to imbibe the 'mantras' of indigenisation and modernisation in their efforts to ensure that MC remains the fountainhead of maintenance and logistics support to integrated operations in the future.

