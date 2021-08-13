Left Menu

Lebanese oil directorate - importers must supply stored fuel at the original purchase exchange rate

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:46 IST
Lebanese oil directorate - importers must supply stored fuel at the original purchase exchange rate
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Oil importers and facilities must supply the stored quantities of fuel they purchased at the original 3,900 pounds to the dollar exchange rate while they wait for a new price to be set for imports, Lebanon's oil directorate said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after the Lebanese central bank effectively ended subsidies by saying it would begin to offer lines of credit only at the market price for the Lebanese pound.

The directorate "calls on all to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the necessary lines of credit in order to secure fuel supply," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021