Lebanese oil directorate - importers must supply stored fuel at the original purchase exchange rate

Oil importers and facilities must supply the stored quantities of fuel they purchased at the original 3,900 pounds to the dollar exchange rate while they wait for a new price to be set for imports, Lebanon's oil directorate said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after the Lebanese central bank effectively ended subsidies by saying it would begin to offer lines of credit only at the market price for the Lebanese pound.

The directorate "calls on all to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the necessary lines of credit in order to secure fuel supply," it said.

