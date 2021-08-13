Left Menu

Four new Indigo flights to start operating in Madhya Pradesh from 1 Sept

In his tweets, Shri Scindia said, “Four new flights of Indigo are going to start from Madhya Pradesh from 1st September:

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation announced today the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Madhya Pradesh as the four new Indigo Flights will start operating in the state from September 1, 2021, with everyday frequency.

In his tweets, Shri Scindia said, "Four new flights of Indigo are going to start from Madhya Pradesh from 1st September:

Delhi-Gwalior-DelhiGwalior-Indore-GwaliorIndore-Gwalior-IndoreGwalior-Delhi-Gwalior" Under the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister the Ministry of Civil Aviation is committed to facilitate the movement of citizens across the country and give wings to their development."

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) Dr V.K. Singh and Member of Parliament, Bareilly, Shri Santosh Gangwar, yesterday had flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight.

Earlier in July, eight new routes: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad bolstering the aerial connectivity from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra & Gujarat were also flagged off by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister, Civil Aviation.

The operationalization of these routes aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India that aims to strengthen the aerial connectivity of the Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country with the metros.

(With Inputs from PIB)

