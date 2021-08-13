Power outage hits S.Africa's coal export terminal at Richard's Bay

Left Menu

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A power outage in South Africa's main coal export terminal Richards Bay has forced state-owned logistics monopoly firm Transnet to delay offloading of trains for 10 hours, the company said on Friday.

"The outage meant that the Richards Bay Coal Terminal was unable to offload trains for approximately 10 hours, resulting in a 50% wagon capacity for Friday's production plan," the freight logistics group said.

Also Read: 'I'm fighting for my community' says Miss South Africa's first transgender contestant

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

