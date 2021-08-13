Prasar Bharati to provide live coverage of 75th Independence Day celebrations

This year as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Doordarshan and All India Radio will bring you to live coverage of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

DD and AIR coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind's message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14th August at 7 PM.

Doordarshan's live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15th August will span more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the historical moment when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort.

National channels of All India Radio will present you the entire celebrations Live in English and Hindi commentary. All India Radio will broadcast various patriotic and cultural programmes throughout the day.

Apart from the broadcast of the grand celebrations in High Definition view on Doordarshan Channels, multiple Live-streams on the DD National YouTube channel will also be bringing you the entire coverage on your smartphones with a 360-degree view, panoramic view and rare perspectives from the ramparts of Red Fort.

To bring you such mesmerizing experience, Doordarshan has deployed 3 multi-camera OB Vans, 4 HD DSNG Vans and 40 Cameras. Of these 40 cameras, 4 will be on Jimmy Jibs and 1 on Hydraulic Crane (120 ft) to give dynamic camera angles. 1 RF Camera will be on Rope Cam and 1 RF Camera on Buggy Cam. 10 Cameras will have Wide Angle Lenses and 2 will have Fish Eye Lenses to give different visual perspectives to viewers.

To ensure accessible and inclusive coverage, Prasar Bharati has arranged for multiple regional languages and sign language broadcast of the President's message to the nation, Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day address and complete Independence Day celebrations. Sign language versions of the President's message and PM's speech will be broadcast on DD Bharati. Regional language versions of PM's speech will be broadcast by respective regional language channels of Doordarshan same day (August 15) at 8 PM. Complete Independence Day celebration event will be re-telecast with regional language commentary on respective DD channels next day (August 16) at 8 AM. Hindi belt channels will repeat telecast PM's original speech the same day at 8 PM and complete the Independence Day event the next day at 8 AM.

Local DD channels and AIR stations in different states will broadcast Hon'ble Governors' messages and cover local Independence Day celebrations in their respective states.

Celebrate Independence Day with Prasar Bharati on 15th August! Join us LIVE across multiple channels of Doordarshan Network, All India Radio services and our digital platforms!

(With Inputs from PIB)