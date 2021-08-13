L&T arm flags off second end-shield for pressurized heavy water reactors to be set up at GHAVP in Haryana

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has flagged off the second end-shield from Hazira for 700 MWe (megawatt electric) pressurized heavy water reactors being set up at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) Fatehabad in Haryana.

L&T Heavy Engineering dispatched the first 700 MWe steam generator for the GHAVP nuclear power project in March 2021.

Advertisement

End shields form a crucial part of the pressurized heavy water nuclear power reactors (PHWRs) used to prevent the direct radiation field that comes from the reactor's core region. The manufacturing of end-shields (9 metre in diameter weighing at 140 MT) involves critical machining, bi-Junction welding with stringent distortion control technology, L&T said in a statement.

In the statement, the company said its ''heavy engineering arm flagged off the second end-shield for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited's indigenously designed 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) to be set up at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) in Fatehabad, Haryana.'' The flag-off ceremony took place at L&T's Hazira manufacturing complex in the presence of dignitaries from NPCIL and L&T.

Anil V Parab, Senior Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering, said, ''We thank NPCIL for entrusting L&T with the opportunity to be part of India's nuclear power program since its inception. We are proud of delivering these critical equipment three months ahead of contractual delivery despite Covid-19 pandemic. L&T is fully committed to Honorable Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat to dispatch 12 steam generators awarded to us under the 10x700 MWe PHWR Fleet program, well ahead of its schedule.'' India-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a multinational company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company operates in over 50 countries worldwide. Its arm L&T Heavy Engineering is among the top 3 global heavy equipment fabricators. It supplies high technology reactors and systems to global companies in refinery, oil & gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and nuclear power industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)