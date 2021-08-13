Left Menu

Fit India Freedom Run held in Vijayawada as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 was held in Vijayawada on Friday as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:29 IST
Award-winning Chess player Koneru Humpy was also present at the event. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 was held in Vijayawada on Friday as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'. The programme started with the garlanding of a statue of Pingali Venkayya, the architect of the national flag. A pledge for Fit India was administered to students.

After singing the national anthem, hundreds of students started the run from the Bapu Museum which culminated at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. The run was organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Vijayawada and the state government.

Padma Shri awardee chess player Koneru Humpy was the special guest for the event. "It's a great moment for the country and a tribute to our freedom fighters. Youth from all over India are taking part in these runs following the COVID protocols. It is a proud moment for Indians to be a part of this celebration. It feels happy to be here with the runners. I wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. The country has been growing in various spheres and I hope we will be amongst the leading countries in a few years," Humpy said.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Krishna District Joint Collector Mohan Kumar also participated in the run. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

