Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1500.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1410.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1470.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1495.00 Refined Palm Oil 1266.00 Soyabean Ref. 1390.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1570.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1540.00 Copra white 1790.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1320.00 Linseed - Castor Comm. 1157.00 F.S.G. 1167.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1147.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 60000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 39000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 86608.00 Castor Extr. 6650.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7500.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 9150.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10000.00 Gr Javas 70/80 9700.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9400.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5600.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8600.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8400.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8200.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7800.00 Sunflower Seed 7300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8600.00 Castorseed Bombay 5635.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

--------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)