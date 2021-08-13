Left Menu

Gambia's offshore block available after BP exit, government says

Gambia's A1 offshore block is back on the market for licensing, the petroleum ministry said on Thursday, three days after BP agreed to a $29.3 million settlement for failing to meet it's drilling obligations there.

Gambia's offshore block available after BP exit, government says
Gambia's A1 offshore block is back on the market for licensing, the petroleum ministry said on Thursday, three days after BP agreed to a $29.3 million settlement for failing to meet it's drilling obligations there. The British oil major violated its licence agreement by failing to drill a well before the initial exploration period expired on July 29, but Tuesday's settlement fulfilled its outstanding obligations, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Contacted by Reuters on Friday, BP had no immediate comment. "The A1 Block will revert to government free of all encumbrances," the statement said. "With BP's exit, the A1 Block will now be on the market for licensing."

BP was awarded the block's exploration rights in 2019, after Gambian authorities stripped the concession from its previous holder for also failing to meet certain obligations before the exploration period expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

