Left Menu

Centre notifies amended rules for identified single use plastic items

The Central Government on Friday notified Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single-use plastic items. This amended rule will curtail the adverse impacts of littered plastic on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:23 IST
Centre notifies amended rules for identified single use plastic items
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Friday notified Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single-use plastic items. This amended rule will curtail the adverse impacts of littered plastic on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. This comes in line with the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to phase out single use plastic by 2022, keeping in view the adverse impacts of littered plastic on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

"Pollution due to single use plastic items has become an important environmental challenge confronting all countries. India is committed to take action for mitigation of pollution caused by littered Single Use Plastics", the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement. In the 4th United Nations Environment Assembly held in 2019, India had piloted a resolution on addressing single-use plastic products pollution, recognizing the urgent need for the global community to focus on this very important issue, it further added.

According to the Centre, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from the 1st July, 2022. The Ministry clarified, the waste management infrastructure in the States/UTs is being strengthened through the Swachh Bharat Mission and the following steps have been taken to strengthen the implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The State /UT Governments and concerned Ministries/Departments have also been requested to develop a comprehensive action plan for the elimination of single use plastics. As the Centre is taking measures for awareness generation towards elimination of single use plastics, essay writing competition on the theme for spreading awareness amongst school students are being organised across the nation.

"To encourage innovation in development of alternatives to identified single use plastic items and digital solutions to plastic waste management, the India Plastic Challenge - Hackathon 2021, has been organized for students of Higher Educational Institutions and startups recognized under Startup India Initiative", said the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021