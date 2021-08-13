Left Menu

Kin get Rs 12.79 lakh as compensation for man's death in road accident

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal's Thane unit has awarded a compensation of Rs 12.79 lakh to a woman and her two children for the death of her husband in 2017.

The August 10 order by MACT Member RN Rokade, the copy of which was made available on Friday, stated that the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurance firm will pay the compensation amount along with 8 per cent interest calculated from the date of filing the claim in June, 2018.

Dipesh Gaikwad, 32 at the time of accident and working with a builder at a salary of Rs 15,000 per month, was killed on the spot when his motorcycle was hit by a container truck near Anjur pterol pump on Mankoli-Diwa road on the morning of May 5, 2017, his advocate Pradeep Tillu said.

The compensation has been awarded to Gaikwad's wife Darshana (30) and children Rushi (9) and Samsiksha (3), he said.

