Council of Boards of School Education grants membership to DBSE

In a major development to formalise the structure of the newly-formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) granted equivalence to its examinations and certificates with other recognized boards. With this, DBSE is all set to affiliate schools, conduct examinations, and grant certificates which shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding certificates issued by other recognised boards in India.

This will enable the students from DBSE affiliated schools to take admission in other boards and its certificate will be valid for admission in higher education institutions. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Collaboration with International Baccalaureate opens world-class opportunities for our children. With COBSE and AIU approvals, the DBSE is all set to transform learning assessment."

On the grant of COBSE membership to Delhi Board of School Education, Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations conducted and certificates issued by it would have equivalence to the corresponding certificates of other member-boards of COBSE. Earlier, the Governing Council of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an inter-university organisation that acts as a representative of universities in India, 'approved the proposal of DBSE and resolved to 'give equivalence to Delhi Board of School Education, Delhi, with CBSE and other recognised Boards of India.' With these approvals in place, students passing out of DBSE schools will have universal recognition and acceptance, same as the certificates issued by the CBSE and other recognized Boards.

The mark sheets and certificates issued by DBSE will be accepted by all the recognized Boards and Indian Universities. In the current academic year, 30 schools are affiliated with DBSE. In the next few years, all the government schools of Delhi will be affiliated with the DBSE which has started functioning in partnership with International Baccalaureate (IB). Besides, the recognised private schools in the city too will have the option of affiliating themselves with the DBSE. Delhi government has also started 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) which are aimed at providing specialised education to students in the domains of their deep interest and aptitude.

All SoSEs are also affiliated to DBSE; as a result, students passing out of these schools will be treated on equal footing along with students passing out from other recognised boards. (ANI)

