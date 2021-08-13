Liquor bottles worth Rs 30 lakh crushed under road roller in Indore

An illegal liquor consignment worth more than Rs 30 lakh seized by the Indore district administration was crushed using a road roller near here on Friday, officials said.

The consignment, comprising 853 cartons of whiskey and beer bottles worth Rs 30.38 lakh, was seized in Mhow tehsil of Indore district in 2014, they said.

Police had pleaded with the district administration to destroy the consignment gathering dust at their godown since the last seven years.

Acting on their request, Collector Manish Singh got the liquor stock crushed by the road roller at a ground in Mhow, the officials said. PTI HWP LAL RSY RSY

