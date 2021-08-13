Left Menu

Man keeps grandfather's body in fridge, says no money for cremation

In a bizarre incident, a man in Telangana kept his grandfather's body in a refrigerator for three days, claiming he did not have money to perform the last rites.

ANI | Warangal (Telangana) | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:24 IST
Warangal police taking the dead body for post mortem (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The incident happened in Parakala village of Warangal district and came to light when the 26-year-old Nikhil kept his 90-year-old grandfather's dead body in a fridge.

This incident came to light when the police were informed by the neighbours. They checked Nikhil's fridge after getting a very foul smell. According to Warangal police, Balaiah died three days ago and his body was kept in a fridge by his grandson Nikhil. Nikhil used to live with his grandfather Balaiah. Upon receiving the complaint from the neighbours, the police reached their house and found the body in the refrigerator.

The cops are probing the incident to ascertain the cause of death and the body has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

