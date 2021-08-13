Man held with explosives in J-K's Poonch

Ahead of Independence Day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), four sticky bombs, and Rs 10,500 cash were recovered from a man in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mukesh Singh informed on Friday. The man has been identified as Mehmood Hussain, a resident of Kasbalari village by a joint team of Police, BSF, and Army, IGP Jammu tweeted this afternoon.

"An IED with four sticky Bombs & an amount of Rs. 10,500 have been recovered from one person identified as Mehmood Hussain R/o Kasbalari by the joint team of #Police #BSF & #Army in Mendhar. Case FIR No.313/2021 U/S 23 ULAPA has been registered in P/S Mendhar," IGP Jammu wrote. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police had confirmed the involvement of Pakistan in the attack on a BSF convoy with the Pakistani terrorist killed in the encounter in Kulgam being identified as an associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) top commander. (ANI)

