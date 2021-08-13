Maha e-crop survey launched, to be effective from I-Day
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched the e-crop survey initiative which will become effective in Maharashtra from August 15.
The project, which was initially introduced as a pilot in two districts, is jointly implemented by the departments of revenue and agriculture along with the Tata Trust.
Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said the concept will be a role model for the country, and the e-crop survey app was yet another initiative to reduce the hardships of the farmers as it would provide them crop-related information without hassles.
The CM said his government had already introduced digitized 7/12 document, which is an extract from the 'Land Register' that the farmers can now access on their mobile phones.
''Earlier, farmers had difficulty in accessing their 7/12 document. We need to change with the times and adopt modern technology to ease hardships of people,'' Thackeray said.
