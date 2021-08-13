Left Menu

Siliguri Municipal Corporation releases guppy fishes in water bodies to combat dengue

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) released guppy fishes, known to feed on mosquito larvae and microbes in water bodies to combat dengue.

ANI | Siliguri (West-Bengal) | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:01 IST
SMC releases guppy fishes in water bodies to combat dengue. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) released guppy fishes, known to feed on mosquito larvae and microbes in water bodies to combat dengue. According to SMC officers, 2.5 lakh guppy fishes were released in the water bodies under the five Boroughs of Siliguri Municipal Corporation( SMC) in the first phase and more guppy fishes will be released in other places in the city.

Goutam Deb, former state minister, and chairman of, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) said, "We have released more than two lakhs of guppy fish in different parts of the city, and altogether six lakhs more guppy fishes will be released very soon to combat Dengue." He said, "Dengue is mostly found in urban areas, so we are conducting the survey. And conducting an awareness campaign not to store water in abundant places with the help of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) and Family welfare department."

Darjeeling district including hills and has already recorded more than 50 cases of dengue this year. The rainy season between July and September is considered the active breeding time for vector-borne diseases including dengue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

