Volleyball match held in Chanchalguda Jail to relieve stress of prisoners

A friendly game of Volleyball between prisoners and jailers was held on Friday at Chanchalguda jail to relieve the stress of the prisoners. The Jail Management came forward with this initiative to alleviate the stress that prisoners have gone through due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Prisoners were given special training to ensure better performances during the match.

Apart from this, several other personality development activities are being organized for the prisoners. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Trivedi, the Director-General for prisons of the state said: "Due to this pandemic, prisoners have faced a lot of physical and mental stress. To help them manage their stress, this match has been conducted. They have also been given special training for this match."

"The main motive of the match is not about winning or losing, but to serve as a life lesson. Apart from these matches, we are also looking into the mental health of the prisoners by offering them services of psychologists and counselling. Prisoners are feeling much happier due to these activities." added Trivedi on initiatives taken to check the mental health of the prisoners. (ANI)

