Left Menu

Sweden to reduce embassy staff in Kabul -Swedish Foreign Minister

Sweden will reduce its embassy staff in Kabul, Afghanistan, Swedish Foreign minister Ann Linde said on Friday. "The Foreign Ministry has decided to limit the staff at Sweden's embassy in Kabul," Linde said on Twitter. "There are well worked out preparations for evacuation of the embassy's staff, which could be relevant at short notice," she said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:12 IST
Sweden to reduce embassy staff in Kabul -Swedish Foreign Minister
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@AnnLinde)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will reduce its embassy staff in Kabul, Afghanistan, Swedish Foreign minister Ann Linde said on Friday. "The Foreign Ministry has decided to limit the staff at Sweden's embassy in Kabul," Linde said on Twitter.

"There are well worked out preparations for evacuation of the embassy's staff, which could be relevant at short notice," she said. Western embassies and aid agencies have begun evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan amid fears a Taliban advance could lead to the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021