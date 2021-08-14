Sweden to reduce embassy staff in Kabul -Swedish Foreign Minister
Sweden will reduce its embassy staff in Kabul, Afghanistan, Swedish Foreign minister Ann Linde said on Friday. "The Foreign Ministry has decided to limit the staff at Sweden's embassy in Kabul," Linde said on Twitter. "There are well worked out preparations for evacuation of the embassy's staff, which could be relevant at short notice," she said.
"There are well worked out preparations for evacuation of the embassy's staff, which could be relevant at short notice," she said. Western embassies and aid agencies have begun evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan amid fears a Taliban advance could lead to the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.
"There are well worked out preparations for evacuation of the embassy's staff, which could be relevant at short notice," she said. Western embassies and aid agencies have begun evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan amid fears a Taliban advance could lead to the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.
Advertisement
