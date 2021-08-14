Left Menu

Wild bear rescued from well in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 14-08-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 09:21 IST
Wild bear rescued from well in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A wild bear was rescued from a 20-foot-deep well under Digapahandi forest range in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said on Saturday.

Locals heard the cries of the animal from an open well in agriculture land at Badadumbula village. They informed the village head, who informed forest officials.

The wild bear might have fallen into the well while running in the area from a nearby jungle, according to a forest officer.

Fire brigade personnel and forest officials safely rescued the animal on Friday, which was treated by a veterinary doctor, Digapahandi range officer in-charge Kanhu Charan Patnaik said.

The bear is in good condition and will be released in the nearby jungle, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021