NCPCR demands action against Instagram profile of Rahul Gandhi

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday asked Facebook to come up with the action report on the video posted by Rahul Gandhi on his Instagram profile, revealing the identity of a 'minor girl victim's family. In a letter to Facebook, NCPCR in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of the CPCR Act called Facebook to appear in person through video conferencing in this matter along with the details of the action taken in this matter on August 17.

The Child Right's body was asked to take 'appropriate action' against his profile for violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Earlier, Twitter suspended the accounts of the Congress party, and several of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi for violating the rules of the microblogging site, after Gandhi tweeted a picture of the victim's family.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microblogging site is a "biased platform" and follows the government's directions. In a video statement, the Congress leader questioned if India would let a company define the politics of the country. "A company is making its business define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

On Thursday, clarifying its position regarding blocking accounts of Congress party and several of its leaders, Twitter said its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service. In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said the microblogging site will continue to take proactive action if its rules are violated.

"The Twitter Rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service. We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals' privacy and safety. We strongly encourage everyone on the service to familiarise themselves with the Twitter Rules and report anything they believe is in violation," the Twitter spokesperson said. (ANI)

