Criminal arrested from Delhi's Dwarka after encounter

Delhi Police arrested a miscreant after an encounter in Dwarka sector 23 here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested a miscreant after an encounter in Dwarka sector 23 here. The accused Kuldeep Kasana, who was arrested on Friday, is a suspect in a case filed earlier this week, in which he had opened fire near the city's Mahendra Park area. One person was injured with six bullet shots.

Kasana sustained a bullet injury in his leg after the exchange of fire with the police around 10 pm on Friday. According to the police, he is a member of the 'Gogi gang' and has several cases of kidnapping, and extortion registered against him.

He had also jumped parole, parole said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

