Army bomb squad defuses IED in J-K's Kishtwar
Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused near Kudiya village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.
ANI | Kishtwar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused near Kudiya village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.
The IED was detected on Kishtwar Keshwan road.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Independence Day
- Army
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rescue operation resume in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar after suspension due to rain
J-K: Senior officers trek long distance to reach cloudburst-hit Kishtwar village
High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to resume physical hearing from August 2
JK cloudburst: IAF rescues 74 personnel from Kishtwar
J-K BJP dispatches relief material to cloudburst-hit Kishtwar; rescue operation enters 4th day