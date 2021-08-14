Left Menu

Army bomb squad defuses IED in J-K's Kishtwar

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused near Kudiya village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Army bomb squad defuses IED in J-K's Kishtwar
IED defused on Kishtwar Keshwan road in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The IED was detected on Kishtwar Keshwan road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

