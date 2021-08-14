Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS nabs man in fake currency racket

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Unit (ATS) arrested a 28-year-old man in West Bengal, who was on the run for seven years for possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes, said the ATS on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 14:24 IST
Maharashtra ATS nabs man in fake currency racket
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Unit (ATS) arrested a 28-year-old man in West Bengal, who was on the run for seven years for possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes, said the ATS on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai ATS nabbed the man, Athaur Ayub, from the Malda district of West Bengal under Sections 489 (A), (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the ATS, the accused was involved in supplying counterfeit currency from Bangladesh. The ATS said that it had seized 517 currency notes of Rs 1,000 amounting to Rs 5,17,000 in 2014 and had arrested seven people in the fake currency case. But the main accused was absconding since then. A team led by Maharashtra ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal arrested the accused and sent him for six days transit remand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021