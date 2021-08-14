Left Menu

45% kids living in children homes unable to identify double digits in Delhi: DCPCR Survey

The Survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said that nearly 45% of kids living in Children homes in the South and South-West Delhi were not able to identify double digits, at the same time, 25% of the children could not recognise the number.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:35 IST
45% kids living in children homes unable to identify double digits in Delhi: DCPCR Survey
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said that nearly 45% of kids living in Children homes in the South and South-West Delhi were not able to identify double digits, at the same time, 25% of the children could not recognise the number. The DCPCR conducted a survey in July in 30 children homes of the south and southwest districts of Delhi where 400 children at the age of 6-18 were included. A majority of those surveyed were between the 12-18 age groups.

There are about 100 child care homes across Delhi. The government takes care of orphans and shelter-less children and makes arrangements for their living and education. This report shows that 18 pc of the children in these child care homes in Delhi could not recognize the Hindi alphabet, whereas 37.5 pc could not read Hindi stories properly.

The study further shows, in the case of maths, the level of these children is even more worrying, and only 55 per cent of children could understand double digits. However, this is not the situation of child care homes across Delhi. While speaking to ANI, DCPCR Chairman Anurag Kundu on the condition of the children of Child Care Homes, said that "we are constantly working to improve the education level of these children and that is why this survey was done so that their current status and level of education can be found and then work accordingly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021