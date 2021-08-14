Left Menu

Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh forest

A female elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Saturday, an official said.Prima facie, the elephant died because of old-age issues, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A female elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Saturday, an official said.

Prima facie, the elephant died because of old-age issues, he said. The carcass was spotted in the Boro forest range by villagers who in turn informed forest officials, he added. "As per preliminary information, the elephant was suffering from the illness for the last couple of months. The exact cause of death will be known after the arrival of the autopsy report. However, it seems she died due to age-related complications," the official said.

With the latest incident, the number of elephants died in the Dharamjaigarh area so far this year reached three, the official said.

As per the Chhattisgarh government's records, 45 elephants have died due to various reasons, including electrocution, in the last three years- from 2018 to 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

