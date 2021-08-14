Left Menu

People protesting farm laws attack BJP MLA in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:19 IST
People protesting farm laws attack BJP MLA in UP's Muzaffarnagar
People protesting the Centre’s farm laws allegedly attacked BJP’s Budhana MLA Umesh Malik, pelting his car with stones and smearing it with black ink at Sisauli village here on Saturday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In another purported video, the MLA is seen telling that the attackers had affiliation to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Incidentally, Sisauli is the village of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and the headquarter of the farmers' body.

Police said the incident took place when the MLA reached the village for a programme. Police rescued the MLA, they said.

After the incident, BJP supporters gathered at the local police station, demanding action against the culprits.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan also reached the police station after the incident.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for the past over eight months.

A large number of them are protesting at Delhi borders, demanding the repeal of the laws, which have been dubbed as pro-farmer by the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

