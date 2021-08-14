Left Menu

Maha: BJP protests over Latur farmers facing electricity woes

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday protested at a district planning committee (DPC) meeting in Latur over the lack of power supply and other flood relief to farmers.

Former minister and BJP MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar said his party would boycott government meetings at the district level from here on till the state-run MSEDCL installs transformers, locally called DPs or distribution points, in fields so that electricity supply is restored.

The DPC was chaired by state minister Amit Deshmukh at the collectorate here and was attended by leaders from parties like the Shiv Sena and NCP as well.

''We have decided to boycott government meetings till DPs are installed in farmers' fields. If the MSEDCL does not act quickly, we may also resort to a jail bharo agitation,'' he said.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials present at the meeting said power supply was facing hurdles due to lack of oil.

