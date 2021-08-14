Left Menu

India illuminated in colours of tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day

Various parts of India have been illuminated in the colours of the national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:27 IST
India illuminated in colours of tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated with colours of tricolour ahead of the Independence Day. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Various parts of India have been illuminated in the colours of the national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day. In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Legislative Assembly and the Lucknow Railway Station were illuminated in the colours of the tricolour.

Attari Border in Amritsar was also lit up in the colours of the national flag. Numerous sites in Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated with the colours of the national flag. These include the famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Baghliar and Salal dams in Reasi and Ramban districts of the Union Territory respectively.

In Mumbai, the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the building of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated as well. The Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand and the Raj Bhavan were lit up in the colours of the tricolour.

In Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, also known as Chennai Central, was lit up in the colours of the national flag. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021