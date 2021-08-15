Left Menu

NDMC to open 'pink toilets' in Karol Bagh area on I-Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 00:03 IST
'Pink toilets' are special facilities meant for women and children, which will be manned by women wearing pink clothes. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is slated to open 'pink toilets' in Karol Bagh zone on August 15 to mark the 75th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

'Pink toilets' are special facilities meant for women and children, which will be manned by women wearing pink clothes.

''To Mark the 75th Independence Day, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is going to start pink toilets in Karol Bagh area on August 15,'' the NDMC said in a statement.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta would inaugurate the first pink toilet near Acharya Bhikshu Hospital.

These toilets have special provisions like ramp for the differently-abled and other facilities. To ensure that the operations and maintenance of these toilets are top class, PVR NEST has been engaged to provide the manpower, as part of their CSR initiative, it said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh informed that North DMC has signed an MoU with PVR NEST to run five toilets this year, which are located at Moti Nagar, Ajmal Khan Park, Saraswati, Patel Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said this new addition will address challenges faced by women and children in the Karol Bagh Zone, especially the vulnerable section of the urban poor, leading to a visible social impact on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

