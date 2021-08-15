Left Menu

Independence Day: Watched flag hoisting ceremony on TV, now personally going there, says Neeraj Chopra

Indian Olympic Winners left the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 05:58 IST
Independence Day: Watched flag hoisting ceremony on TV, now personally going there, says Neeraj Chopra
Javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Olympic Winners left the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day today. Javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, who is among thirty-two Olympic winners who have been invited to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, said: "Earlier, we used to watch flag hoisting ceremony on TV and now we are personally going there. It's a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me."

Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. The Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

