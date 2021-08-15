Indian Army hoists national flag in Naushera

The Indian Army hoisted the national flag, along with local residents at Naushera sector of Rajouri on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the country. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and delivered the customary address to the nation.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)

