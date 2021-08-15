Left Menu

Indian Army hoists national flag in Naushera

The Indian Army hoisted the national flag, along with local residents at Naushera sector of Rajouri on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the country.

ANI | Naushera (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:13 IST
Indian Army hoists national flag in Naushera
Indian Army celebrating Independence day (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army hoisted the national flag, along with local residents at Naushera sector of Rajouri on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the country. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and delivered the customary address to the nation.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021