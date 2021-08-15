PM says shrinking farm sizes in villages a challenge

Stressing that shrinking farm sizes is a challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there is a need to give maximum benefits of government schemes to small farmers who account for more than 80 percent of the farming community.

''We need to focus on major challenges facing the agriculture sector. One challenge is that shrinking farm sizes in villages,'' Modi said during his Independence Day speech here.

The farmland is shrinking because of the increasing population and division of families, he said.

Stating that more than 80 percent of farmers in the country have less than 2 hectares of farmland, the Prime Minister said, ''Earlier the policies did not focus on small farmers. Now keeping farmers in mind, farm policies and reforms are being made.'' Be it reforms in Fasal Bima Yojana, increasing the minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times (the cost of production), linking farmers with Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for cheaper farm loans, taking solar power schemes to farmland, or setting up of Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) -- all these efforts will strengthen small farmers, he said.

Keeping small expenses in mind, the government is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) under which more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been transferred in the bank accounts of over 10 crore farmers, he added.

The annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each, under the PM-KISAN scheme.

That apart, Modi said Kisan rails are being operated to ensure farmers can transport at less cost to different parts of the country.

Farm produce like black rice, turmeric, chili, litchi are being transported to different regions of the country, and even the farm produce is being exported, he added.

Stating that his dream is to make small farmers the pride of the country, the Prime Minister said, ''In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. They have to be given new facilities.'' During the COVID-19 period, Modi said, everyone has seen the strength of technology and scientists.

''In every sphere, scientists are working with acumen. Time has come in the agriculture sector also, the scientists' efforts and suggestions are engaged. We cannot wait anymore. We have to take full benefit....'' he said.

This will not only help in ensuring food security but also enhance the production of fruits, vegetables, and grains. This will also help move ahead strongly at the global level, he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the government is implementing 'Swamitva Yojana', under which land records are being digitalized, helping farmers getting loans easily.

