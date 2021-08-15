Fortified rice will be provided to poor under various govt schemes by 2024, says PM Modi

In a bid to end malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that by 2024, rice provided by various schemes of the government will be fortified. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister said, "The government will fortify the rice which it gives to the poor under its different schemes and will provide nutritious rice to the poor. Whether it is the rice available at the ration shop or the rice available in the mid-day meal, by the year 2024, the rice available through every scheme will be fortified."

Highlighting the benefits of the government schemes, Narendra Modi said that over 4.5 crore families have received tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Within two years of Jal Jeevan's mission, more than 4.5 crore families have started receiving water from the tap," he said.

"We have to move forward with a target of achieving saturation in our schemes," he added. Prime Minister further noted that facilities like roads and electricity have reached villages and there is a "rapid" change being witnessed in rural areas.

"Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In the past few years, facilities like road and electricity have reached villages. Today, the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages, the internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too," he said. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day today, the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

