Fire breaks out at Delhi's Dwarka Hotel, 2 charred bodies retrieved

A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday morning trapping several people inside. Two bodies have been retrieved from the hotel and fire fighting personnel are engaged in rescue operations, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:11 IST
Visual of Dwarka's Krishna Hotel. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday morning trapping several people inside. Two bodies have been retrieved from the hotel and fire fighting personnel are engaged in rescue operations, officials said. Dwarka South police station said that they received a fire call about the fire at Krishna Hotel in the morning where they were told that people were trapped inside the building.

Dwarka police personnel reached the spot and upon enquiry found that there was no hotel at the premises. Subsequently, a forensic and crime team arrived at the spot and after the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found on the staircase of the ground floor. The bodies were shifted to DDU Hospital, police said.

"A 21-year-old eye witness said that around midnight there was a short circuit and electricity was restored after half an hour. Later when he woke up at 7am, he found huge smoke inside the hotel and a fire on the ground floor and reception area". Further information in the incident is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

