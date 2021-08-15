Left Menu

'Shivalinga' at Rishikesh Temple decorated with tricolour

To mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the tricolour.

ANI | Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:17 IST
'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colors of the tricolor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and said it is the day to remember India's great freedom fighters and hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

