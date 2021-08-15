'Shivalinga' at Rishikesh Temple decorated with tricolour
To mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the tricolour.
- Country:
- India
To mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colors of the tricolor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and said it is the day to remember India's great freedom fighters and hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.
The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Independence Day
- New Delhi
- Rishikesh
- Amrit Mahotsav'
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J-K
Culture Ministry launches unique programme to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Independence Day this year
J-K announces national anthem singing contest for Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark India’s 75th Independence Day