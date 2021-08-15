Committed to provide grassroots governance, says Srinagar Mayor on Independence Day

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hoisted the national flag at the Corporation office in the city on Sunday. Greeting the citizen on the occasion of Independence Day and remembering the martyrs of freedom struggle, Mattu said, "I want to congratulate Jammu and Kashmir Police for bagging 257 Gallantry Medals this year, which is the highest-ever tally, and it is because of armed forces and J&K police, we are able to deliver governance and celebrate our festival."

He further said, "We are into the third year of the elected council. In the past 2.5 years, we have earnestly worked to reorient our mechanisms of governance and public delivery. We have tried to make public service delivery effortlessly to increase the ease of living in Srinagar city. A lot of services have been digitized." Stating that the SMC administration aiming for door-to-door collection and segregation of waste, he said, "It will essential to redefine our city as clean and hygienic jurisdiction."

"We are also working to working hard to improve our overall infrastructure and also making efforts to fit into the role of supervising various departments which have come under the purview of SMC because of the 74th Amendment Act, 1992 related to governing of Municipalities (Urban Local Government)," Mattu said. He said that the local administration is committed to providing grassroots governance in Srinagar.

SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) said that the Corporation is on the path of reforms and it is open for its citizens for services throughout the day. "As of date, we have digitized all the services that Municipal Corporation provides to its people." During Independence Day, SMC Mayor and Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Parvez Qadri were present.

