MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoists tricolour

On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted National Flag at his official residence on Sunday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh C Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo/ANI).
On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted National Flag at his official residence on Sunday. He also received a guard of honour.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh greeted all the citizens on Independence Day. While speaking to reporters, CM Chauhan said, "In order fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi's of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, we give to make AtmaNirbhar Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)

