MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoists tricolour
On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted National Flag at his official residence on Sunday.
ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted National Flag at his official residence on Sunday. He also received a guard of honour.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh greeted all the citizens on Independence Day. While speaking to reporters, CM Chauhan said, "In order fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi's of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, we give to make AtmaNirbhar Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nehru's western influenced policies reason for current inflation, claims Madhya Pradesh minister
Over 1000 people safely evacuated from flood-affected Sheopur village: Madhya Pradesh CM
Home Minister Amit Shah assures CM Chouhan of all help amid floods in Madhya Pradesh
Nadda to hold meeting with BJP MPs from Madhya Pradesh today
Madhya Pradesh floods: PM Modi assured all possible help, says CM Chouhan