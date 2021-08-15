Left Menu

Rajnath Singh, other union ministers hoist national flag at their residences

To mark the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence Day, several Union Ministers hoisted the national flag at their official residences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:59 IST
Left Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Centre) and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To mark the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence Day, several Union Ministers hoisted the national flag at their official residences. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy unfurled the tricolour at his residence. "Many events will take place across the nation during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. India should become corruption-free, poverty-free by 2047," he told ANI.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoisted the national flag at his official residence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion. He also posted on Twitter: "Many congratulations to all of you on the 75th Independence Day. May this year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!''

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after hoisting the national flag at his residence said: "We attained Independence after a long struggle, now we are working towards becoming a 'New India' as we celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' this year." Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh also celebrated the day by unfurling the tricolour at his residence in Delhi.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

