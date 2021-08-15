Left Menu

Students of school in Gujarat's Rajkot send handmade rakhis for Army jawans

Students of a school in Gujarat's Rajkot have made nearly 450 rakhis, that will be sent to army jawans patrolling the nation's borders, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Hand made tricolour rakhis by students of Tapasvi school. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Students of a school in Gujarat's Rajkot have made nearly 450 rakhis, that will be sent to army jawans patrolling the nation's borders, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The gesture by the students is an inspiration to many. The students have given the rakhis a tricolour shape to boost up the spirit of the jawans on the border.

Speaking to ANI, Captain Jaidev Joshi, an ex-army person said," The tricolour rakhis made by the students of Tapasvi School not only represent the occasion of Independence day but also signifies the pure bond of brother-sister relationship. He further added that the love for mothers and sisters inspire the soldiers who are fighting for our nation.

"We have decided to dedicate today's occasion in honour of officers of Army, Navy and Air force who has dedicated their lives for our country. Our school students have made handmade rakhis for the feeling that we cannot meet those soldiers in person who are protecting our country 24x7, but we can pray for their safety", said Darshani, Principal of Patanjali School, Rajkot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

