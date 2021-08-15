Left Menu

Independence Day: Slain terrorist Burhan Wani's father hoists national flag in J-K's Pulwama

Muzaffar Wani, the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in 2016, unfurled the national flag at a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:25 IST
Burhan Wani's father hoisting the national flag in Pulwama school. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Muzaffar Wani, the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in 2016, unfurled the national flag at a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession, hoised the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Tral area of Pulwama district on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani, along with two other terrorists was killed in an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in June 2016. Wani, who was 22-year-old, at the time of his death, was an Internet-savvy Kashmiri militant was reportedly a resident of Dadsara village in south Kashmir's Tral area. He had left home in 2010-days before he was to take the Class 10 examination to join the region's front-line indigenous militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

He soon rose to become its district commander and figured in the list of most-wanted militants. Reportedly, there was a Rs. 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. (ANI)

