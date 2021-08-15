UP CM applauds people for making of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, Samridh Bharat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and said that the nation is contributing to the making of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, Samridh Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath, while unfurling the National Flag at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, said, "With the belief that we can all work with full sincerity to achieve the dreams of the great revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country, I greet everyone on 'Amrit Mahotsav' year and wish you all the best."

"Our ancestors had sacrificed their lives 75 years ago to achieve the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. Today, we are contributing in the making of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, Samridh Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," UP CM said. Paying homage to the soldiers who lost their lives on the border, CM Yogi said: "I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers of the country who have sacrificed their lives to maintain the external and internal security of the country and to provide a safe environment to the citizens of India."

The UP CM mentioned that it is also the centenary year of the historical event of Chauri Chaura. Remembering the contribution of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "In 1916, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had given the slogan - 'Swarajya is my birthright, we will live with it in Lucknow. Rani Laxmibai ji was leading from Jhansi, while Mangal Pandey ji in Ballia. The collective struggle for independence in different parts of the country forced the foreign rulers to leave our nation."

"Ballia had declared itself independent in 1942 itself. The Kakori incident can never be forgotten," he added. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

