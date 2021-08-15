Left Menu

Punjab: Balloons, flags of Pakistan found in Rupnagar district

Balloons and flags of Pakistan were found in the fields of Sandoa village in the Rupnagar district of Punjab on Sunday morning, the police said.

ANI | Rupnagar (Punjab) | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:08 IST
Punjab: Balloons, flags of Pakistan found in Rupnagar district
Balloons and flags of Pakistan found in Rupnagar's village (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The incident created panic among the residents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rupnagar Dr Akhil Chaudhary said that this can be activities of some miscreants. "Further investigation in the matter is underway," he said.

The nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

