Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days

"Our leadership had instructed our forces to remain at the gates of Kabul, not to enter the city. "We are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power," he said, adding the Taliban expected that to happen in a matter of days.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban expects a peaceful transition of power in the next few days, a spokesman said on Sunday, as the insurgents reached Afghanistan's capital Kabul with little resistance. Suhail Shaheen added that the militant Islamist group would protect the rights of women, as well as freedoms for media workers and diplomats.

"We assure the people, particularly in the city of Kabul, that their properties, their lives are safe," the spokesman said in an interview with the BBC. "Our leadership had instructed our forces to remain at the gates of Kabul, not to enter the city.

"We are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power," he said, adding the Taliban expected that to happen in a matter of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

