Russia says no need to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan - TASS

The Taliban on Sunday pledged to guarantee safety for the Russian embassy in Kabul. "We have good relations with Russia and our policy, in general, is to ensure safe conditions for operations of the Russian and other embassies," TASS quoted a Taliban official as saying.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:13 IST
The Russian embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul sees no threat from developments in the city and no need to evacuate at the moment, TASS state news agency reported on Sunday. Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter, and an Afghan government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration.

"The situation in Kabul is a bit tense but there is no war in the city," the Russian embassy told TASS. The Taliban on Sunday pledged to guarantee safety for the Russian embassy in Kabul.

"We have good relations with Russia and our policy, in general, is to ensure safe conditions for operations of the Russian and other embassies," TASS quoted a Taliban official as saying. The Russian foreign ministry said it was watching developments in Afghanistan and was in touch with the embassy, Russian news agencies reported.

