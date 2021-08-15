Left Menu

Iran sets up camps along Afghanistan border as Taliban advance

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:25 IST
Iran sets up camps along Afghanistan border as Taliban advance
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran said on Sunday it has prepared accommodation in three provinces bordering Afghanistan to provide temporary refuge to Afghans fleeing their country as Taliban insurgents enter the capital Kabul. "Camps have been built in border areas in three provinces," Interior Ministry official Hossein Qasemi told Iran's state news agency IRNA.

But he added that: "We expect those Afghan refugees to return home when the situation improves in Afghanistan." Afghanistan's oil-rich western neighbor Iran has for years been a destination for Afghans seeking work or fleeing war.

But the state of Iran's economy, long stifled by U.S. sanctions, has persuaded Tehran to encourage many of the more than 2 million Afghan refugees in the country to return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021