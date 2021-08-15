Left Menu

President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Parsi New Year-Navroz

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:22 IST
President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Parsi New Year-Navroz
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz. The President in his message said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters."

"The contribution of Parsi community in social and national life is incomparable. Their way of life, work style and unwavering devotion towards the preservation of their culture evokes a feeling of appreciation among the countrymen towards the Parsi community. This annual festival celebrated by the Parsi society is an occasion of joy and enthusiasm for them and for all of us," he added. "May this festival of Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life and further strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and fraternity among the citizens," he added further.

Tomorrow marks Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021