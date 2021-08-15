Russia ready to cooperate with Afghanistan's interim government -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan's interim government, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul.
The spokesman for the embassy, which earlier said there was no immediate need to evacuate the Afghan capital, also said Russia was taking part in political contacts in Afghanistan, according to Interfax.
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, and an Afghan government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration.
